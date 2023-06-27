US game spending gets a 12% bump in May | US Monthly Charts

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

During May, US consumer spending on games reached $4 billion, a 12% increase year-on-year, according to the latest Circana data.

Software reached $3.6 billion during the month, as the segment was up 9% compared to last year's performance.

Consumer spending for the month on hardware jumped by 56% year-on-year as it amassed $338 million. Circana said, "This is the highest video game hardware spend for a May month since the $427 million reached in May 2008."

Nintendo's Switch console was the best-selling platform for dollar sales during the month. Circana says spending on the system hit an all-time May high, as its unit sales were the second highest ever for the month, trailing behind May 2020.

Accessory spending was up 14% year-on-year, totaling $159 million during May. The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller Black was the top-selling peripheral for the month. In terms of unit sales, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series 1 Amiibo Character Pack led accessories throughout the month.

Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuted as May's best-selling game, whereas Warner Bros.' Hogwarts took second, and EA's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the third top seller.

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of April 30 to May 27, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* 2 6 Hogwarts Legacy 3 1 Star Wars: Jedi Survivor 4 2 Dead Island 2 5 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 6 3 MLB: The Show 23^ 7 9 FIFA 23 8 10 Mario Kart 8* 9 4 Resident Evil 4 10 49 Far Cry 6 11 12 Elden Ring 12 13 Minecraft 13 28 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* 14 23 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* 15 19 Madden NFL 23 16 21 God of War: Ragnarok 17 16 New Super Mario Bros.* 18 18 Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet* 19 30 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 20 20 Super Mario 3D World*

*Digital sales not included, - ^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included.