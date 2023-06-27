US game spending gets a 12% bump in May | US Monthly Charts
The revenue growth was driven by the debut of Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom
During May, US consumer spending on games reached $4 billion, a 12% increase year-on-year, according to the latest Circana data.
Software reached $3.6 billion during the month, as the segment was up 9% compared to last year's performance.
Consumer spending for the month on hardware jumped by 56% year-on-year as it amassed $338 million. Circana said, "This is the highest video game hardware spend for a May month since the $427 million reached in May 2008."
Nintendo's Switch console was the best-selling platform for dollar sales during the month. Circana says spending on the system hit an all-time May high, as its unit sales were the second highest ever for the month, trailing behind May 2020.
Accessory spending was up 14% year-on-year, totaling $159 million during May. The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller Black was the top-selling peripheral for the month. In terms of unit sales, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series 1 Amiibo Character Pack led accessories throughout the month.
Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuted as May's best-selling game, whereas Warner Bros.' Hogwarts took second, and EA's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the third top seller.
Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of April 30 to May 27, data courtesy of Circana:
|Rank
|Last month rank
|Title
|1
|New
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*
|2
|6
|Hogwarts Legacy
|3
|1
|Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
|4
|2
|Dead Island 2
|5
|5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|6
|3
|MLB: The Show 23^
|7
|9
|FIFA 23
|8
|10
|Mario Kart 8*
|9
|4
|Resident Evil 4
|10
|49
|Far Cry 6
|11
|12
|Elden Ring
|12
|13
|Minecraft
|13
|28
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
|14
|23
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|15
|19
|Madden NFL 23
|16
|21
|God of War: Ragnarok
|17
|16
|New Super Mario Bros.*
|18
|18
|Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet*
|19
|30
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|20
|20
|Super Mario 3D World*
*Digital sales not included, - ^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included.
