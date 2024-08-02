US game spending had a 5% decrease in June | US Monthly Charts

Elden Ring topped Circana's US charts for June, with sales boosted by the release of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

The From Software title was the best-selling game across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. The last time Elden Ring was the best-selling game in the US was in May 2022 following its release.

It was also the most-played game on Steam according to Circana's engagement charts for June, while Fortnite took first place on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece rocketed from No.399 to No.3 following its release on Steam. The title had only previously been available to play on Nintendo Switch as a cloud version.

There were two new releases in June, including Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance which debuted at No.4, followed by Luigi's Mansion 2 at No.8.

The Top 20 saw a couple re-entries, such as The Elder Scrolls: Online which jumped from No.198 to No.18 after the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road. Street Fighter 6 rose from No.72 to No.20 due to promotional pricing.

As for mobile content, the top five remained unchanged but Roblox saw a revenue increase of 15% month over month, while Pokémon Go also saw a rise of 22% in revenue and a 32% increase in downloads following its eighth anniversary event.

Consumer spending dropped 5% year-over-year to $4.6 billion in June, while content spending fell by 2% to $4.1 billion.

Circana noted that mobile spending grew by 12% year-over-year with a 4% increase in non-mobile subscription content, but this was offset by a 26% decline in content spending on console platforms.

Looking at hardware, overall spending fell by 37% to $287 million, while accessories decreased by 7% to $204 million.

PlayStation 5 led the hardware sales, followed by Switch and Xbox Series X|S.

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of June 2 to July 7, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 8 Elden Ring 2 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 3 399 Kingdom Hearts: Integrum Masterpiece 4 NEW Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance 5 9 Hogwarts Legacy 6 7 Minecraft 7 5 MLB: The Show 24^ 8 NEW Luigi's Mansion 2 HD* 9 12 EA Sports FC 24 10 6 Sea of Thieves 11 4 Helldivers 2 12 1 Ghost of Tsushima 13 13 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 14 2 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door* 15 19 Mortal Kombat 1 16 21 UFC 5 17 15 Mario Kart 8* 18 198 The Elder Scrolls: Online 19 20 Dragon's Dogma 2 20 72 Street Fighter 6

*Digital sales not included, ^Xbox and Switch digital sales not included.