US game revenue sees a 9% jump in June | US Monthly Charts

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

During June, US consumer spending on games hit $4.7 billion, a 9% increase year-over-year, according to the newest Circana data.

Software reached $4 billion during the month, as the segment was up 7% compared to last year's performance.

Consumer spending on gaming hardware saw a 22% year-on-year bump as it amassed $454 million. Circana said, "This is the highest video game hardware spend for a June month since the $617 million reached in June 2008."

Sony's PlayStation 5 console was the top-selling system for unit and dollar sales during June. The report adds that the system remains in the lead units and dollar sales performance for the 2023 hardware market.

Accessory spending was up 14% year-on-year, totaling $214 million for the month. The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller Black was the top-selling peripheral of the year in dollar sales.

The month saw a number of new franchise installments hitting the top-selling sales chart. Blizzard's Diablo 4 debuted as June's best-selling game. Square Enix's newest RPG release Final Fantasy 16 took second, while Capcom's latest fighter Street Fighter 6 was the third top seller.

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of May 28 to June 1, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 New Diablo 4 2 New Final Fantasy 16 3 New Street Fighter 6 4 1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* 5 2 Hogwarts Legacy 6 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 7 3 Star Wars: Jedi Survivor 8 6 MLB: The Show 23^ 9 31 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 10 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 11 7 FIFA 23 12 8 Mario Kart 8* 13 4 Dead Island 2 14 12 Minecraft 15 New F1 23 16 11 Elden Ring 17 New Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life 18 17 God of War: Ragnarok 19 9 Resident Evil 4 Remake 20 14 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

*Digital sales not included, - ^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included.