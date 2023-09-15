US game revenue sees 3% rise to $4.2bn in August | US Monthly Charts

Madden NFL 24 has taken the top spot in Circana's August Top 20, but has been somewhat overshadowed by Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in second place despite releasing one day before the reporting period ended.

Circana's monthly US sales report also showed the FromSoftware title ranked as the 20th best-selling game of 2023 year-to-date after one day on the market.

Consumer spending on games was up 3% year-over-year to $4.2 billion due to a 4% rise in spending on content and a 12% increase in accessory sales.

This was offset by a 13% year-over-year decline in hardware, though this is an improvement on the 19% drop seen in July.

All major systems saw a decrease in sales year-over-year, but PS5 remained the best-selling hardware platform this month in both unit sales and dollar sales, with Xbox in second across both measures.

Remnant 2 fell from its top spot on console and PC to number three this month. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Hogwarts Legacy each rose one place to round out the Top Five.

On the mobile front, overall spending increased 2.5% year-on-year, with Monopoly Go topping the charts, dethroning Royal Match.

"The rest of the list shows small changes such as Pokémon Go pushing Coin Master out of the top five," said Sensor Tower's Sam Aune. "Ebony climbed a rank to No.9, and Call of Duty: Mobile dropped out of the top ten.

"Puzzle game Homescapes hopped over fellow Playtrix game Township to take the No.10 spot. These changes make Playrix the only publisher to have two games in this top ten list (and four in the top fifteen), with Activision Blizzard now only having one (Candy Crush Saga, with Call of Duty: Mobile dropping)."

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of July 30 to August 26, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 New Madden NFL 24 2 New Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon 3 1 Remnant 2 4 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) 5 4 Hogwarts Legacy 6 7 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* 7 2 Diablo 4 8 10 MLB: The Show 23^ 9 14 Minecraft 10 12 Mario Kart 8* 11 6 Pikmin 4* 12 11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 13 8 Street Fighter 6 14 9 Elden Ring 15 15 FIFA 23 16 27 God of War: Ragnarok 17 5 Final Fantasy 16 18 35 Gran Turismo 7 19 17 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 20 21 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

*Digital sales not included, ^Xbox and Switch digital sales not included.