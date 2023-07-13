If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Unity announces Safe Voice

The feature will use tone and pitch to flag harmful online gaming interactions

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Engine maker Unity has unveiled its new feature Safe Voice, technology that intends to detect toxic game behavior.

The tool analyzes tone, loudness, and pitch to provide insight to game studios to maintain more positive communities.

It will be activated when users flag harmful behaviors in the game, and the feature can also monitor activities in the game that indicate toxic actions, such as abrupt exits and muting other players.

The tool will also provides detailed session dashboards of player interactions.

Unity Gaming Services senior vice president and general manager Jeff Collins said, "We are excited to empower studios with a tool that simplifies combatting toxicity and helps pave the way for building safer and more inclusive gaming environments."

Unity's Safe Voice is currently in closed beta, and it joins Microsoft's Xbox voice reporting safety feature as another resource to help users combat harm in online gaming.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.