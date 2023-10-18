UK subscription provider EE expands its gaming services

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

UK subscription provider EE has unveiled a new slate of services and products.

Among them were three new updates to its video game services offerings.

Consumers can now purchase the newest titles from the EE game store, whether they are existing subscribers or not.

With GameSmart, Guardians, and parents can now access a hub that provides information on games, such as ratings, gameplay videos, and tips.

Lastly, among the new additions is Game Mode, a WiFi service available to EE's Smart Hub Plus service. Game Mode aims to "maximize gameplay by prioritizing gaming traffic in the home," the company said.

"Today, we're incredibly proud to be launching a new platform for the UK, open to anyone and everyone – that will transform our customers' experience beyond connectivity," said EE CEO Marc Allera.