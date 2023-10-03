Twitch makes another round of layoffs

Twitch has laid off employees for the second time this year.

Today's cuts were reported by Today Off Stream's Zach Bussey, who said the cuts were significantly smaller than the March round, which included more than 400 people.

A source familiar with the situation told GamesIndustry.biz that today's layoffs were limited to the customer experience organization as the company shifts to rely more on outsourcing vendors to fulfill those roles.

The March cuts came as part of plans from parent company Amazon to reduce payroll by 9,000 employees.

"Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said at the time.