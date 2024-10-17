Asmongold suspended from Twitch under its "hateful conduct" policy

Streamer Zach "Asmongold" Hoyt has been suspended from Twitch.

The streamer - who had over five million collective followers on the streaming platform - reportedly said Palestinians come from an "inferior culture."

According to the BBC, Hoyt has since apologised on X/Twitter, promising to "do better", adding "of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive.

"My bad."

In a statement, Twitch said: "We take enforcement action when there are violations of our community guidelines, including our hateful conduct policy and other rules."

When challenged by one of his followers for "violating the golden rule of never apologising," Hoyt said: "I don't mind apologizing if it's something I think I'm actually wrong about.

"Given the amount of times I've gotten hate for things and never apologised should be proof enough of that."