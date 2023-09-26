Twitch dips 2% in viewership for August

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Twitch amassed 1.73 billion viewership hours watched during August.

The figure represents a 2% decrease compared to July's performance, according to StreamElements and Rainmaker. gg's monthly State of the Stream report.

Additionally, the assessment said Twitch's consecutive growth of daily viewership hours in the past four years ended. During August, daily hours watched hit 56 million.

"While there is no definitive explanation for August's dip, there were some contributing factors that include top creators streaming less and legacy games dropping in viewership," the report explained.

Baldur's Gate 3 debuted as one of the most-viewed games of the month, alongside Grand Theft Auto and Valorant. Additionally, the month saw the title League of Legends and Dota 2 getting fewer views in August.

State of the Stream report said, "League of Legends and Dota 2 have always had more hours watched in August than in July for the previous six years. That changed in August 2023 with both games dipping in viewership."

The most watched games on Twitch are listed below:

Grand Theft Auto 5 – 103 million hours

Valorant – 100 million hours

League of Legends – 93 million hours

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 62 million hours

Baldur's Gate 3 – 45 million hours

Minecraft – 42 million hours

Escape from Tarkov – 40 million hours

Fortnite – 40 million hours

Dota 2– 36 million hours

StreamElements co-founder Or Perry said, "The beauty of Twitch is that as much as it has familiar creators and games at the top of its charts, we are constantly seeing new entries which illustrate how fluid the platform is."