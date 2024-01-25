True Gamers secures $45m investment

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Esports lounge creator True Gamers has secured a $45 million investment.

The company intends to use the funds to create more than 150 esports clubs across Saudi Arabia.

It also plans to run major international tournaments within its facilities as well.

Anton Vasilenko and Vlad Belyanin established True Gamers; its network includes 124 esports lounges across the UAE and Eastern Europe since its founding in 2019.

Belyanin said, "The expansion into Saudi Arabia will elevate True Gamers' global presence and play a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the Kingdom's eSports industry.

"We at True Gamers value cybersport enthusiasts, and we are honored to bring new opportunities for such people in the Kingdom and develop the gaming culture to the next level."