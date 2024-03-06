Top 20 UK video game sales are 38% physical
Diablo 4 was 85% digital, while Spider-Man 2 was just 46% digital
A new chart from the Entertainment and Retail Association has revealed the digital and physical sales splits for the 20 best-selling games in the UK.
The data is based on GSD and GfK figures, and shows that there is still a substantial number of games sold via physical stores.
EA Sports FC 24, which was the best-selling game in the UK last year, sold 2.395 million units in 2023. 67.2% of the sales (1.61 million) came via PlayStation Network, Steam, Xbox Live and Nintendo eShop, while 786,000 (32.8%) came via physical outlets, including Amazon, GAME and Tesco.
It's a similar number for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (No.3), which saw 69% of its 1.24 million sales come via digital shops.
However, Hogwarts Legacy (No.2) was a lot more physical friendly, with just 56% of its 1.92 million sales coming via digital stores.
And there are some games that even did better as a physical retail release than a digital one, with over 53% of Spider-Man 2 sales coming via physical stores (note: digital codes sold with hardware counts as a physical release).
If we remove Nintendo games from the list (which are only tracked physically due to Nintendo's reluctance to share digital data), 38% of the Top 20 games were sold via boxed game retailers.
Top 20 Combined UK Chart with Digital Split
|Position
|Title
|Total Sales
|Physical Sales
|Digital Sales
|Digital Split
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|2,395,996
|785,873
|1,610,123
|67.2%
|2
|Hogwarts Legacy
|1,921,143
|847,040
|1,074,103
|55.9%
|3
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|1,238,683
|388,023
|850,660
|68.7%
|4
|FIFA 23
|747,902
|286,748
|461,154
|61.7%
|5
|Spider-Man 2
|654,731
|350,773
|303,958
|46.4%
|6
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|615,677
|178,372
|437,305
|71%
|7
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|553,323
|218,541
|334,782
|60.5%
|8
|Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|498,159
|498,159
|N/A
|N/A
|9
|Diablo 4
|442,874
|67,600
|375,274
|84.7%
|10
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|429,686
|429,686
|N/A
|N/A
|11
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|411,725
|68,871
|342,854
|83.3%
|12
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|378,889
|130,511
|248,127
|65.5%
|13
|Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
|357,889
|357,889
|N/A
|N/A
|14
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|352,228
|171,658
|180,570
|51.3%
|15
|Resident Evil 4
|321,117
|144,675
|176,442
|54.9%
|16
|God of War: Ragnarok
|261,303
|197,823
|63,480
|24.3%
|17
|Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga
|254,623
|160,985
|93,638
|36.8%
|18
|F1 23
|248,997
|62,045
|186,952
|75.1%
|19
|NBA 2K23
|246,154
|31,698
|214,456
|87.1%
|20
|Minecraft
|245,913
|195,584
|50,329
|20.5%
*Physical data GfK. Digital data GSD. Nintendo does not supply digital data. All Physical Stores. PSN, Xbox Live Arcade, eShop and PC Steam digital stores.