Top 20 UK video game sales are 38% physical

A new chart from the Entertainment and Retail Association has revealed the digital and physical sales splits for the 20 best-selling games in the UK.

The data is based on GSD and GfK figures, and shows that there is still a substantial number of games sold via physical stores.

EA Sports FC 24, which was the best-selling game in the UK last year, sold 2.395 million units in 2023. 67.2% of the sales (1.61 million) came via PlayStation Network, Steam, Xbox Live and Nintendo eShop, while 786,000 (32.8%) came via physical outlets, including Amazon, GAME and Tesco.

It's a similar number for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (No.3), which saw 69% of its 1.24 million sales come via digital shops.

However, Hogwarts Legacy (No.2) was a lot more physical friendly, with just 56% of its 1.92 million sales coming via digital stores.

And there are some games that even did better as a physical retail release than a digital one, with over 53% of Spider-Man 2 sales coming via physical stores (note: digital codes sold with hardware counts as a physical release).

If we remove Nintendo games from the list (which are only tracked physically due to Nintendo's reluctance to share digital data), 38% of the Top 20 games were sold via boxed game retailers.

Top 20 Combined UK Chart with Digital Split

Position Title Total Sales Physical Sales Digital Sales Digital Split 1 EA Sports FC 24 2,395,996 785,873 1,610,123 67.2% 2 Hogwarts Legacy 1,921,143 847,040 1,074,103 55.9% 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 1,238,683 388,023 850,660 68.7% 4 FIFA 23 747,902 286,748 461,154 61.7% 5 Spider-Man 2 654,731 350,773 303,958 46.4% 6 Grand Theft Auto 5 615,677 178,372 437,305 71% 7 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 553,323 218,541 334,782 60.5% 8 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 498,159 498,159 N/A N/A 9 Diablo 4 442,874 67,600 375,274 84.7% 10 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 429,686 429,686 N/A N/A 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 411,725 68,871 342,854 83.3% 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 378,889 130,511 248,127 65.5% 13 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe 357,889 357,889 N/A N/A 14 Assassin's Creed Mirage 352,228 171,658 180,570 51.3% 15 Resident Evil 4 321,117 144,675 176,442 54.9% 16 God of War: Ragnarok 261,303 197,823 63,480 24.3% 17 Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga 254,623 160,985 93,638 36.8% 18 F1 23 248,997 62,045 186,952 75.1% 19 NBA 2K23 246,154 31,698 214,456 87.1% 20 Minecraft 245,913 195,584 50,329 20.5%

*Physical data GfK. Digital data GSD. Nintendo does not supply digital data. All Physical Stores. PSN, Xbox Live Arcade, eShop and PC Steam digital stores.