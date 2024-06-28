Thunderful Group sells all distribution businesses to Bergsala NDP

Thunderful's restructuring continues as the group divests all of its distribution businesses to become a "pure-play games company," with a newly-incorporated iteration of Bergsala picking up the affected subsidiaries.

Bergsala NDP AB has acquired Amo Toys, Bergsala Aktiebolag, Thunderful 1 and Thunderful Solutions from the group. The deal was announced to shareholders and investors on May 21, and has been completed today.

This version of Bergsala is owned by Owe Bergsten, Thunderful's largest shareholder and board member.

It means the remaining Thunderful company is comprised solely of games businesses, including developers Coatsink, Jumpship, and SteamWorld creator Image & Form, as well as publisher Rising Star Games, and investment firm Robot Teddy.

The divestment follows Thunderful's announcement in January that it would be restructuring the company, including cutting 20% of its workforce. It has already sold German developer and publisher Headup for €500,000, as well as Nordic Game Supply, which was another of its distribution businesses.

The Thunderful Group was formed in December 2019 by merging Thunderful with Bergsala. The latter is best known as Nintendo's exclusive distributor for the Nordic and Baltic regions – a deal that has been extended to March 31, 2026.

Weaker sales of Switch hardware as the console nears the end of its lifecycle were cited as a key factor in Thunderful Group's full-year loss of SEK 609.4 million ($57 million). However, prior to this, Bergsala's Nintendo revenues were a major contributor to the group's success.