The UK games industry pays juniors more but seniors less than other tech sectors

The first salary survey data from GamesIndustry.biz and XpertHR is available now.

It's part of a joint project to highlight pay from not just across games, but also how it compares to other industries. The first data from the project was revealed during the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit last month.

The project is still in its early phase, and it currently encompasses 25 UK studios and over 3,000 employees.

The data is already throwing up some interesting insight. The first is that the average basic salary for an entry-level professional in the video games industry is 19.6% higher than that across the wider tech sector. In contrast, senior directors in the gaming industry see an average basic salary that is 15.2% lower than the wider tech sector.

GamesIndustry.biz will revel more findings from the data in the coming weeks.

For those who participate in the project, XpertHR will provide a summary report with interesting high-level results. For more in-depth data, including how you compare to other businesses, companies can access this through a fee. The wider platform allows companies to search for results by organisation size, UK region, job function and job level.

The data is available to access now. Simply visit here to find out more.