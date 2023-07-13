The Last of Us TV series up for 24 Emmy nominations

Naughty Dog's live-action adaptation of The Last of Us has been named in 24 Emmy categories.

The series trails behind another HBO drama, Succession, leading with 27 nominations.

The Television Academy has it up for drama series, Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series categories.

The Last of Us Emmy nominations also include:

Lead actress

Lead actor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

When the HBO drama debuted, it amassed 4.7 million US viewers, with its first episode in January.

Later that month, the program was confirmed for a second season.