Telltale Games lays off staff in response to "current market conditions"

Telltale Games has laid off an unknown number of its team members due to "current market conditions," the California-based studio has confirmed.

Former employee and cinematic artist Jonah Huang claimed on social media that the developer "laid most of us off in early September."

A spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz: "We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted."

Telltale Games did not share the number of employees that were let go, but clarified that "all projects currently in development are still in production."

This includes The Wolf Among Us 2, which was pushed back to 2024 earlier this year to avoid crunch and burnout, and to account for the switch from Unreal Engine 4 to UE5.

The news follows the developer's acquisition of Flavourworks in August, a UK-based mobile studio known for Erica and its Touch Video technology.