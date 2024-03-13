Take This and Safe In Our World release new event safety guidelines

Take This and Safe In Our World have announced new event safety guidelines to provide organisers with the necessary tools and steps to help make events safe and inclusive.

The Event Safety Standards Guide is split up into four key sections: planning, policy, training, and tools.

The planning segment focuses on the purpose of the event, who will be attending, and what needs are to be met.

"It also considers whether – and how – alcohol should be served at events, and a range of additional factors that could impact people from different religious backgrounds, minority genders, people who are disabled, neurodivergent, or have other mental health conditions that could be supported," Take This executive director Eve Crevoshay told GamesIndustry.biz.

The policy section looks at the internal practices that organisers should put in place, as well as codes of conduct and addressing safety concerns.

"Leaders bear the responsibility to define what actual work expectations are, and to set healthy and appropriate standards for team members"

As for training and tools, these sections of the guide provide the necessary guidance to help organisers enforce event safety and the support needed before, during, and after the event has taken place.

These sections can be used together or individually, giving organisers the opportunity to cater particular aspects to the event they are planning.

"In many cases, implementing even one or two elements described in the guide will substantially increase the safety and accessibility of an event," said Safe In Our World content and community manager Rosie Taylor.

The guide also provides organisers with safety standards for their own teams to keep them safe when planning events spread across multiple days.

"Often event safety guidance is largely framed around what individuals can do to keep themselves safe, however it is important to acknowledge and understand the responsibilities of those in management or supervisory positions to set expectations and provide appropriate boundaries for what constitutes work time at an event," explained Safe In Our World charity director Sarah Sorrell.

"Large events like GDC are social gatherings as well, and the lines between work expectations, general networking, and purely social or optional events often get blurred," she continued.

"For younger employees – and those of marginalised identities in particular – these blurred lines can make it really difficult to avoid situations that may feel unsafe or harmful. Leaders bear the responsibility to define what actual work expectations are, and to set healthy and appropriate standards for team members."

The Event Safety Standards Guide will be updated regularly.