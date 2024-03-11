Report: Minors and young adults say safety in gaming spaces is crucial

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

New research from Take This says that 54% of minors from ages 13 to 17 say it's essential to feel safe from harassment in gaming spaces.

The data compiled by Nielsen comes from a survey of 2,408 people who play games.

Among the report's respondents, players between the ages of 18 and 24 said that they felt the least safe in gaming spaces compared to others.

The survey adds that one in five consumers of that age group spends less money in gaming spaces due to hate and harassment.

Also, when playing online, four out of ten respondents said they turn off voice chat to avoid hate and harassment.

In terms of identity, the Take This report added that consumers from communities that are not white and heterosexual feel unsafe when gaming online.

"Across race and ethnicity, Asian (18%) and Black (16%) players feel the most unsafe. For members of the LGBTQ+ community, nearly a quarter (23%) of bisexual players reported feeling unsafe in gaming spaces," said the report.