Summer Games Done Quick 2023 raises $2.2m

Since its founding the speed running organization has amassed over $46.2 million in charity donations

Jeffrey Rousseau
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

This year's Summer Games Done Quick amassed $2.2 million in donations.

The fundraising was for the organization Doctors Without Borders; the in-person event ran from May 28 to June 4 in Minneapolis.

Since the speedrunning organization's beginning in 2010, it has raised over $46.2 million in fundraising. Games Done Quick has donated to initiatives such as the Malala Fund and the Organization for Autism Research.

Awesome Games Done Quick amassed $2.6 million in January for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Earlier that month, its founder Mike Uyama, departed from the organization as Matt Merkle took over as its director of operations.

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.