Summer Games Done Quick 2023 raises $2.2m
Since its founding the speed running organization has amassed over $46.2 million in charity donations
This year's Summer Games Done Quick amassed $2.2 million in donations.
The fundraising was for the organization Doctors Without Borders; the in-person event ran from May 28 to June 4 in Minneapolis.
Since the speedrunning organization's beginning in 2010, it has raised over $46.2 million in fundraising. Games Done Quick has donated to initiatives such as the Malala Fund and the Organization for Autism Research.
Awesome Games Done Quick amassed $2.6 million in January for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Earlier that month, its founder Mike Uyama, departed from the organization as Matt Merkle took over as its director of operations.