Summer Games Done Quick 2023 raises $2.2m

This year's Summer Games Done Quick amassed $2.2 million in donations.

The fundraising was for the organization Doctors Without Borders; the in-person event ran from May 28 to June 4 in Minneapolis.

Since the speedrunning organization's beginning in 2010, it has raised over $46.2 million in fundraising. Games Done Quick has donated to initiatives such as the Malala Fund and the Organization for Autism Research.

Awesome Games Done Quick amassed $2.6 million in January for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Earlier that month, its founder Mike Uyama, departed from the organization as Matt Merkle took over as its director of operations.