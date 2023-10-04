If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Studio Sai secures $7m in seed funding

The Eternights developer aims to use the investment to develop its second title

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Studio Sai has announced that it has raised $7 million in a seed funding round.

Leading the funding round was PUBG publisher Krafton, while Hypergryph also contributed.

Studio Sai aims to use the funding to develop its second game.

The game developer was founded by Jae Hyun Yoo in 2020. Yoo's career experience includes working at Riot Games, Blizzard, and Apple.

The studio's first title, Eternights, launched last month.

"I made Studio Sai to develop games where players can truly feel connected to the character they play with. I believe that this sort of genre of storytelling still has a huge room for growth," said Yoo.

