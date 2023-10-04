Stray Gods wins Game of the Year at Australian Game Developer Awards 2023

Summerfall Studios' Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical was the big winner of today's Australian Game Developer Awards, winning Game of the Year as well as Excellence in Accessibility and Excellence in Music.

Other winners included SMG Studio's Moving Out 2, which received the Excellence in Gameplay award, and Studio Folly's Gubbins, winning Excellence in Sound Design.

Meanwhile, the coveted Studio of the Year accolade was awarded to Melbourne-based firm PlaySide Studios.

The AGDAs also recognise individual achievements within the Australian scene with several awards.

This year's Adam Lancman Award, which rewards excellence in the industry, was given to League of Geeks director and co-founder, Trent Kusters, for "continuously [going] above and beyond to raise other people up in the industry and support independent game makers" and being "a great ambassador for the Australian games industry locally and abroad."

League of Geeks had won the Studio of the Year award back in 2020.

The Empower Award went to two recipients this year: Dylan Bennett for being a "catalyst for the growth and advancement of the video game industry in the Northern Territory," and Caitlin Lomax, "a highly active member of the Western Australian Games community, organising the WA Games Week, writing the playbook for Screenwest to develop and fund the game development industry of the state."

The AGDA's Rising Star Award went to Waypoint's Ryan Penning for to his "dedication to providing a platform for emerging talent."

Finally, the MIGW Award was given to O'Sauraus Studios. Thanks to this win, the developer will receive mentorship and support from Creative Victoria.

The AGDAs took place as part of Melbourne International Games Week and concluded three days of Game Connect Asia Pacific. The ceremony was hosted by Gemma Driscoll and Harry Jun.

Here's the full list of winners of the 2023 Australian Game Developer Awards:

Excellence in Art: The Master's Pupil by Pat Naoum

Excellence in Gameplay: Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17

Excellence in Narrative: Amarantus by ub4q

Excellence in Sound Design: Gubbins by Studio Folly

Excellence in Music: Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios

Excellence in Technical Design: Phantom Abyss by Team WIBY

Excellence in Accessibility: Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios

Excellence in Emerging Games: Partum Artifex by DalaKoala Games

Excellence in Impactful Games: Earthlingo by Earthlingo

Excellence in Mobile Games: My Little Pony: Mane Merge by Gameloft Brisbane

Excellence in AR/VR Games: Espire 2: Stealth Operatives by Digital Lode Immersive Media

Excellence in Ongoing Games: Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock

Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock Game of the Year: Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios