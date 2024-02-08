Stoke Games raises $5.5m for "shooter-adjacent" PvP game

Stoke Games today announced that it has secured $5.5 million in funding to pursue its debut title, a "shooter-adjacent" PvP game.

The newly formed, 14-person independent studio was co-founded by product director Veigar Bouius and creative director Jon Diesta, both of whom spent much of the past few years at Player First Games working on Multiversus.

"Stoke Games is building something that will feel very fresh for players coming from more traditional shooters. It's a slower-tempo game that emphasizes judgment, game knowledge, and strategy, hence why we're calling it a strategic shooter," Bouius said

"We've found that there's a big group of players who are hungry for exactly this style of game and we're excited to try to deliver what they're looking for with a gameplay-first approach."

The funding round was led by Bitkraft Ventures, with additional participation from Riot Games, 1Up Ventures, and various angel investors.

"The team at Stoke Games deeply understands dormant genre opportunities and executing on IP potential, creating some of the most successful multiplayer games of the last decade," said Bitkraft partner Jasper Brand.

"We believe they validated the core tenets of a high-potential vision already early in development, so we're incredibly excited to support them both as players and investors."