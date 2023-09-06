Space Punks to go offline in November

Jagex and Flying Wild Hog have announced that the online title Space Punks will be sunsetting on November 6.

Its shuttering was attributed to the nature of the market.

"This decision follows careful consideration of market conditions and our goals, while tough, it was deemed necessary," said the companies in the statement.

Space Punks launched into open beta in April of 2022; the title has ceased in-game store and Epic storefront operations.

Additionally, all users who have made in-game purchases will be eligible for a refund.