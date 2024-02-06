CVC Capital Partners is poised to acquire Jagex

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

CVC Capital Partners is reportedly in negotiations to purchase game studio Jagex.

Per Sky News, £900 million is the amount of the deal to buy the developer from Carlyle Group.

CVC may formally agree to purchase a controlling stake in Jagex in days.

The deal would fit into the firm's business plan to invest in IP with an international presence.

The news comes five months after Carlyle Group was looking to sell the RuneScape developer, just two years after it was acquired.

Jagex was valued at as much as £1 billion.