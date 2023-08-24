Sony to acquire Audeze

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has entered a deal to purchase audio technology company Audeze.

Terms of the transaction, including the cost, were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, SIE aims to expand the audio technology of PlayStation games.

Audeze will continue to operate as a separate entity and develop its audio products.

Founded in 2008, the firm creates headphones for music professionals, gaming consumers, and music listeners.

"Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive's focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players," said SIE senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino.