If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony to acquire Audeze

The headphones manufacturer will continue to operate separately when the deal closes

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has entered a deal to purchase audio technology company Audeze.

Terms of the transaction, including the cost, were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, SIE aims to expand the audio technology of PlayStation games.

Audeze will continue to operate as a separate entity and develop its audio products.

Founded in 2008, the firm creates headphones for music professionals, gaming consumers, and music listeners.

"Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive's focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players," said SIE senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.