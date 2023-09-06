Soedesco acquires Kyodai

Soedesco has made one of its long-running partnerships permanent, today announcing the acquisition of Bulgarian studio Kyodai.

"We've had a strong partnership with Kyodai since 2017 and I couldn't be more thrilled to officially welcome them to the Soedesco family," said Soedesco founder and CEO Soedesh Chauthi.

"This is the next step in our strategy to expand the development capacity of Soedesco as we continue to operate on a worldwide scale. Kyodai is filled with many talented and creative people. We understand how vital creative integrity is to the studio and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow."

Kyodai is the developer behind the 2019 sci-fi adventure Elea. It has more recently been at work on Truck Driver: The American Dream, which launches on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 later this month.

"In Soedesco, we have discovered a partner that wholeheartedly supports our mission and is dedicated to propelling our vision of crafting impactful entertainment experiences," said Kyodai co-CEOs and founders Todor Todorov and Ivaylo Koralsky. "This commitment to creative independence resonates deeply with Kyodai's core values."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Soedesco did say it acquired 100% of the shares in Kyodai.