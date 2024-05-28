Sinn Studio secures $2.5m funding for VR combat game

Toronto-based Sinn Studio has raised $2.5 million in a funding round led by Hartmann Capital.

The funds will go towards building technology to support its next real-time PvP VR combat game, which is currently in development.

The studio also received contributions from Boost VC, Republic, Alumni Ventures, Mana Ventures, MetaVision, and other angel investors including Uken Games CEO Chris Ye.

"We spent seven years surviving the ups and downs of VR as a bootstrapped company, waiting for that industry-defining moment, and the right partners to commit to our first fundraiser," said Sinn Studio co-founder and CEO Alek Sinn.

"We're incredibly grateful to Hartmann Capital and everyone else who joined our seed round for their belief in our mission to redefine the future of combat in this exciting new era of spatial computing."

Sinn Studio was co-founded in 2017 by Alek Sinn and Almir Brljak, and has since grown to become a team of 30 employees.

It launched its first title Swordsman in 2020 on Steam, which was later released on Quest, Pico, and PSVR 2.