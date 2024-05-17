Singularity 6 laying off 36 staff

Singularity 6 has gone through another round of redundancies, laying off 36 people.

Talking to Game Developer (and confirming information from Polygon's Nicole Carpenter), the developer said it'll continue supporting its online cosy sim Palia despite the layoffs, which represented around 40% of its staff.

"Unfortunately we have had to restructure and reduce the size of our team as we stay focused on supporting Palia and serving our community long term," a spokesperson from Singularity 6 said. "We had to let 36 of our colleagues go yesterday, in an effort to navigate this tough economic period."

They added: "We thank our departing team for all their work; we are committed to providing the best assistance and transition we can. We hope the industry will provide homes for these talented colleagues."

Singularity 6 already laid off just over a third of its staff back in April.

Having raised $30 million in 2021, the studio released Palia in August 2023, with the title reaching more than three million players by March 2024.