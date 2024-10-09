Shinobi is the next Sega series getting a movie adaptation

Sega's Shinobi series is the latest Sega intellectual property to get a movie adaptation.

In partnership with Universal Pictures, the movie will be directed by Sam Hargrave and adapted for the screen by Ken Kobayashi.

As reported by GamesBeat, Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce the film through Marc Platt Productions.

Story Kitchen - which has led many of Hollywood's most notable game-to-screen adaptations, including the Sonic movies - is also involved via producer Dmitri M. Johnson, co-producer and executive producer Timothy I. Stevenson, and fellow EP Mike Goldberg.

Senior executive officer Toru Nakahara - who leads Sega's film and TV endeavours - is producing for Sega.

Sega's hack-and-slash ninja series Shinobi has been around since its debut as an arcade game in 1987. Whilst the franchise has been dormant since it released on 3DS in 2011, it has spawned a dozen sequels and ports.

