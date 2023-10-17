SEA-6 PC and mobile games market projected to hit $6bn in 2023

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Market research firm Niko Partners released its SEA-6 Games Market reports, which say that PC and mobile games are poised to hit $5.8 billion in 2023.

The SEA-6 group compromises of the countries Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Mobile gaming is said to make up 66% of the projected revenue figure.

Niko Partners also notes that Indonesia and Thailand account for 46% of the group's consumer game spending.

The SEA-6 PC and mobile game market revenue is also estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2027.

Additionally, the six countries' esports market is projected to reach $78.6 million in 2023. Back in July, it was announced that esports would remain an official medal sport at the 2026 Asian Games.