Scavengers' Season takes home two 2023 BIG Festival awards
This year's recipients included BKOM Studios' Sunday Gold and Matajuegos' title Atuel
Scavenger Studio's Season: A Letter to the Future took 2023's BIG Festival Best Game Award.
Since 2012, the BIG Festival has become one of Latin America's prominent games industry events. This year's event took place from June 28 to July 2 at the São Paul Expo in Brazil.
Season took home the prize for the best narrative game as well. This year's recipients included npckc's A Year of Springs and Summerfall Studios' Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical.
The winners of the BIG Awards 2023 are here:
- Best Game - Season: A letter to the future, developer - Scavengers Studios (Canada)
- Best Game Brazil - Bloodless, developer: Point N' Sheep
- Best Game: Latin America - What Lies in the Multiverse, developer - IguanaBee & Studio Voyage (Chile)
- Best Original Game - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, developer - Summerfall Studios (Australia)
- BIG Impact: Educational - Turma das Patinhas, developer - Crenix Games (Brazil)
- BIG Impact: Social Issues - Atuel, developer - Matajuegos (Argentina)
- BIG Impact: Diversity - A Year of Springs, developer - npckc (Japan)
- Best XR/VR - YUKI MRrcade Mode, developer: ARVORE Immersive Experiences (Brazil)
- Best Sound - Sunday Gold, developer - BKOM Studios (Canada)
- Best Art - Universe for Sale, developer - Tmesis Studio (Italy)
- Best Narrative - Season: A letter to the future, developer - Scavengers Studio (Canada)
- Best Gameplay - Railgrade, developer - Minkata Dynamics (Japan)
- Innovation - Touch Type Tale, developer - Pumpernickel Studio (Germany)
- Best Multiplayer - Dorfs: Hammers for Hire, developer - Ravegan (Argentina)
- Best Children's Game -Turma das Patinhas, developer: Crenix Games (Brazil)
- Best Mobile Game - Sequenza, developer - An Otter Game Studio (Argentina)
- Best Student Game - Animal Planner, developer - MittagPause Studio (Aalto University - China)
- WINGS Spotlight - A pet shop after dark, developer - npckc (Japan)