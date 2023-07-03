Scavengers' Season takes home two 2023 BIG Festival awards

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Scavenger Studio's Season: A Letter to the Future took 2023's BIG Festival Best Game Award.

Since 2012, the BIG Festival has become one of Latin America's prominent games industry events. This year's event took place from June 28 to July 2 at the São Paul Expo in Brazil.

Season took home the prize for the best narrative game as well. This year's recipients included npckc's A Year of Springs and Summerfall Studios' Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical.

The winners of the BIG Awards 2023 are here:

Best Game - Season: A letter to the future, developer - Scavengers Studios (Canada)

- Season: A letter to the future, developer - Scavengers Studios (Canada) Best Game Brazil - Bloodless, developer: Point N' Sheep

- Bloodless, developer: Point N' Sheep Best Game: Latin America - What Lies in the Multiverse, developer - IguanaBee & Studio Voyage (Chile)

- What Lies in the Multiverse, developer - IguanaBee & Studio Voyage (Chile) Best Original Game - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, developer - Summerfall Studios (Australia)

- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, developer - Summerfall Studios (Australia) BIG Impact: Educational - Turma das Patinhas, developer - Crenix Games (Brazil)

- Turma das Patinhas, developer - Crenix Games (Brazil) BIG Impact: Social Issues - Atuel, developer - Matajuegos (Argentina)

- Atuel, developer - Matajuegos (Argentina) BIG Impact: Diversity - A Year of Springs, developer - npckc (Japan)

- A Year of Springs, developer - npckc (Japan) Best XR/VR - YUKI MRrcade Mode, developer: ARVORE Immersive Experiences (Brazil)

BKOM Studios' Sunday Gold