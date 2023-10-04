If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sad Cat Studios raises $5m investment

The funding will partially go towards the launch of its platformer title Replaced in 2024

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sad Cat Studios has announced that it has secured a $5 million investment.

With the GEM Capital investment, the game studio said it aims to use the funding to develop future projects.

Sad Cat also said that the funding will go towards launching its title Replaced, which was pushed into 2024.

The platforming game was first revealed back in 2021.

Yura Zhdanovich and Igor Gritsay established Sad Cat back in 2018.

"The ultimate goal of our studio has always been to create experiences we, as creators and artists, can be proud of, and Replaced is, no doubt, our first testament to that," said Zhdanovich.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.