Sad Cat Studios raises $5m investment

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sad Cat Studios has announced that it has secured a $5 million investment.

With the GEM Capital investment, the game studio said it aims to use the funding to develop future projects.

Sad Cat also said that the funding will go towards launching its title Replaced, which was pushed into 2024.

The platforming game was first revealed back in 2021.

Yura Zhdanovich and Igor Gritsay established Sad Cat back in 2018.

"The ultimate goal of our studio has always been to create experiences we, as creators and artists, can be proud of, and Replaced is, no doubt, our first testament to that," said Zhdanovich.