Ronimo Games reportedly files for bankruptcy

Awesomenauts developer Ronimo Games has reportedly filed for bankruptcy.

As reported by Game Developer, quoting Dutch outlet Emerce, the Utrecht-based studio reportedly filed for bankruptcy on August 22 at the Central Netherlands Court.

An employee confirmed the bankruptcy on the developer's Discord server.

"We got hit by a series of unfortunate events while working on our last project, and weren't able to recover despite our best efforts," they wrote.

"What this means for Awesomenauts (and Blightbound) multiplayer is as of yet uncertain: the process is still ongoing, and it all depends on where it ends up. For what it's worth, myself and others at Ronimo would love to see both games live for a while longer."

GamesIndustry.biz reached out to Ronimo Games for clarification.

Former employee and independent developer Jeroen D. Stout, who worked as a programmer on Blightbound, also responded to the news on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"I will miss all the good people with whom I worked for the last four years," Stout wrote. "My work the last few months was super interesting and we were getting somewhere good, so it's unfortunate it ended here."