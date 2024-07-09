Skip to main content

Respawn changes Apex Legends battle pass pricing

Battle passes will now be split in half, meaning players will have to pay double for full season

Sophie McEvoy
Respawn has announced a change in pricing for its Apex Legends battle passes, which will now only be available to purchase with real-world money.

The change will come into effect following the launch of Season 22 next month.

Players previously used in-game currency to buy these passes, which will be phased out.

Further changes include the battle pass being split in half, with Premium ($9.99) and Premium+ ($19.99) tiers, which offer different in-game rewards.

Before this change, players could make one payment for a whole season. This means if players want to pay for a full season, they'll have to pay each tier twice.

Respawn said the changes were made to make the game "more approachable and realistic for [its] global player community."

Sophie McEvoy avatar
Sophie McEvoy: Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
