Report: Phil Spencer says Xbox will still make consoles

Xbox head Phil Spencer reportedly told employees that Microsoft isn't planning to stop making consoles.

Games journalist Shannon Liao shared in her weekly industry newsletter on Substack on Friday that Xbox allegedly held an internal company townhall last Tuesday, during which Spencer clarified that Xboxes would continue to be part of the company's strategy alongside other devices.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Xbox for clarification.

Last week, it was reported that Microsoft may be considering bringing first-party titles such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to other consoles.

In response, Spencer announced on social media that a "business update" was planned for this week during which the "vision for the future of Xbox" would be shared.