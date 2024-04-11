Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Report: Immortals of Avenum maker furloughs majority of its studio

The news comes seven months after Ascendant Studios laid off 45% of its staffers

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Immortals of Avenum maker Ascendant Studios has reportedly furloughed most of its staff.

As reported by Eurogamer, a former employee took to social media to share details about the matter.

The number of those affected is unknown, but it's suggested 30 people may have been impacted.

News of the furloughs comes seven months after the studio laid off about 45% of its staff. The decision was reportedly due to the low sales of its title Immortals of Aveum.

According to Polygon, 40 staffers were affected by the layoffs at the time. Back in April 2023, Ascedant Studios employed more than 100 people.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to the game studio for comment.

Related topics
Ascendant Studios Business furlough
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.