Report: Immortals of Avenum maker furloughs majority of its studio

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Immortals of Avenum maker Ascendant Studios has reportedly furloughed most of its staff.

As reported by Eurogamer, a former employee took to social media to share details about the matter.

The number of those affected is unknown, but it's suggested 30 people may have been impacted.

News of the furloughs comes seven months after the studio laid off about 45% of its staff. The decision was reportedly due to the low sales of its title Immortals of Aveum.

According to Polygon, 40 staffers were affected by the layoffs at the time. Back in April 2023, Ascedant Studios employed more than 100 people.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to the game studio for comment.