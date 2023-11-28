Report: Embracer to officially close TimeSplitters studio

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Embracer Group is poised to shut down Free Radical Design on December 11.

As reported by VGC, per people familiar with the matter, the decision was confirmed by CEO Lars Wingefors via company email.

"As we move through the consultation process and face the potential closure of Free Radical Design on December 11, 2023, I want to express my gratitude for your commitment and the remarkable work you've done and still keep doing," he said.

The news comes 20 days after it was reported that the TimeSplitters maker could be closed per Embracer's evaluation of the studio.

Per UK law, staffers must be consulted at least a month before any layoffs; there's still a possibility that Free Radical could stay open if a third party acquires it.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Embracer for comment.