Report: Airship Syndicate lays off 12 staff

12 people have reportedly been laid off from Wayfinder studio Airship Syndicate.

According to Polygon's senior reporter Nicole Carpenter, president Ryan Stefanelli and CEO Joe Madureira have also been taking pay cuts as a result of the restructuring.

A spokesperson told Carpenter: "This decision was made to ensure that Airship Syndicate can continue to operate and deliver great experiences."

In November last year, Wayfinder publisher Digital Extremes announced it was dropping the title amid layoffs. As a result, Airship Syndicate gained full control over the title's publishing.

Airship Syndicate is based in Austin, Texas, and was founded in 2014. It released Wayfinder in Early Access in August last year, to mixed reviews.