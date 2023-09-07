ReedPop and ESA part ways over E3

PAX organiser ReedPop will not be working on future E3 events, the company and the ESA have announced.

The ESA has also informed the Los Angeles Convention Center, which is the traditional home of E3, that it will not be putting a show on there in 2024. The ESA has not cancelled plans for a 2024 event, but if one was to go ahead, it won’t take place in that venue.

GamesIndustry.biz understands that the trade body is also working on a complete reinvention of the E3 show for 2025

ReedPop, which is also the parent company of GamesIndustry.biz, had signed a multi-year deal on E3 in 2023. However, the first effort to relaunch the event failed to get off the ground and the planned 2023 show was cancelled. The decision to end the relationship was a "mutual decision".

“We appreciate ReedPop’s partnership over the past 14 months and support their ongoing efforts to bring industry and fans together through their various events,” said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

“While the reach of E3 remains unmatched in our industry, we are continuing to explore how we can evolve it to best serve the video game industry and are evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location. We are committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months.”

“We have enjoyed our time working with the ESA and appreciate their commitment to the games industry as a whole," says ReedPop's games events boss Kyle Marsden-Kish.

"While we will not be involved with the future of E3 we look forward to seeing its evolution and where the ESA takes it.”

The news follows ReedPop’s PAX West in Seattle this weekend, which ran alongside the Nintendo Live show.