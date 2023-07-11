If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Razer investigates possible security breach

A hacker alleges to be selling data that may compromise the hardware firm's digital currency

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Gaming hardware firm Razer is investigating a possible hack of its system that may have affected its digital currency, Razer Gold.

As reported by Polygon, spotted by a Twitter user, a hacker claimed to be selling Razer's source code and encryption key data for $100,000.

A Razer representative said, "We were alerted to a potential hack on July 9, 2023, impacting Razer Gold."

"Upon learning about the breach, the team immediately conducted a thorough review of all Razer's websites and have taken all necessary steps to secure our platforms."

This news comes nearly two years after Razer previously corrected an error that publicly exposed nearly 100,000 people's personal information.

