Razer investigates possible security breach

Gaming hardware firm Razer is investigating a possible hack of its system that may have affected its digital currency, Razer Gold.

As reported by Polygon, spotted by a Twitter user, a hacker claimed to be selling Razer's source code and encryption key data for $100,000.

A Razer representative said, "We were alerted to a potential hack on July 9, 2023, impacting Razer Gold."

"Upon learning about the breach, the team immediately conducted a thorough review of all Razer's websites and have taken all necessary steps to secure our platforms."

This news comes nearly two years after Razer previously corrected an error that publicly exposed nearly 100,000 people's personal information.