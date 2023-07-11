Q-Games alumni form Denkiworks

A new indie Kyoto-based studio called Denkiworks came out of stealth today.

It was created by designers Taku Arioka and Liam Edwards (formerly game director on Chuhai Labs' Cursed to Golf) as well as programmer Jan de Graaf, who all worked at Q-Games on Apple Arcade title Pixeljunk Scrappers.

Denkiworks is working on its debut title made in Unity, codenamed Project Tanuki.

The project will be revealed "at a later date," the announcement said, adding that the studio's idea is to create "indie titles with a unique feel and 'East meets West' perspective."

Edwards commented: "We are so excited to finally reveal Denkiworks. We’ve been hard at work on our first title, inspired by our experiences of life in Japan, coming from an expat and native perspective.

"It’s essentially a love letter to this country and its beautiful culture. We all have an idealised vision of what Japan is, especially its stunning countryside, popularised in art and media over centuries. Project Tanuki will be our take on that!"