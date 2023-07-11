If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Q-Games alumni form Denkiworks

The new Kyoto-based studio's debut title will be a "love letter" to Japan

Image credit: Jan de Graaf, Taku Arioka, Liam Edwards
Marie Dealessandri
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on

A new indie Kyoto-based studio called Denkiworks came out of stealth today.

It was created by designers Taku Arioka and Liam Edwards (formerly game director on Chuhai Labs' Cursed to Golf) as well as programmer Jan de Graaf, who all worked at Q-Games on Apple Arcade title Pixeljunk Scrappers.

Denkiworks is working on its debut title made in Unity, codenamed Project Tanuki.

The project will be revealed "at a later date," the announcement said, adding that the studio's idea is to create "indie titles with a unique feel and 'East meets West' perspective."

Edwards commented: "We are so excited to finally reveal Denkiworks. We’ve been hard at work on our first title, inspired by our experiences of life in Japan, coming from an expat and native perspective.

"It’s essentially a love letter to this country and its beautiful culture. We all have an idealised vision of what Japan is, especially its stunning countryside, popularised in art and media over centuries. Project Tanuki will be our take on that!"

Author
Marie Dealessandri avatar

Marie Dealessandri

Deputy Editor

Marie Dealessandri joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2019 to head its Academy section. A journalist since 2012, she started in games in 2016 at B2B magazine MCV. She can be found (rarely) tweeting @mariedeal, usually on a loop about Baldur’s Gate and the Dead Cells soundtrack.