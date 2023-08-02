PS5 games dominate UK charts following console price drop | UK Boxed Charts

PS5 games have jumped up the UK physical charts following a 75% increase in console sales.

Hogwarts Legacy moved from No. 6 to No.2 with a 72% increase in sales , while Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is at No. 6 following a 248% increase in sales.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is at No. 25 with a 345% increase in sales, Gran Turismo 7 is at No.21 with a 237% improvement, and Forspoken is at No.34 with a 84% rise in sales. All three games were included by retailers in various PS5 bundles, which coincided with the console's first temporary price drop last week.

FIFA 23 is the No.1 game this week after a 24% sales increase, while last week's chart topper Pikmin 4 dropped to No. 3 after a 55% sale decrease.

Elsewhere, Mortal Kombat 11 has rejoined the physical charts at No.7, while Red Dead Redemption 2 climbed from No.39 to No. 17 due to price discounting.

Two new games have entered the UK boxed charts this week, Remnant 2 and Disney Illusion Island, debuting at No. 16 and No. 18 respectively.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending July 29, 2023: