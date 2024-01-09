Pokémon TV app will be going offline

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be shutting down both the app and Pokemon TV website.

Pokémon TV allowed users to watch episodes of the animated series for free. However, on January 8, the application was removed from app stores and digital platforms.

Users who have already downloaded the Pokemon TV app can use it until it shuts down on March 8.

The announcement also included a list of where consumers can find series episodes.

Pokémon TV episodes can be found across streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

The platforms host different series and seasons of the monster-themed long-running animated series.