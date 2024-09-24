Pokémon Sleep surpasses $120m in revenue

Pokémon Sleep has made $120 million in revenue 14 months after its launch, according to data by AppMagic.

As reported by PocketGamer, the sleep-tracking app earned an additional $20 million in revenue since surpassing its $100 million milestone over the summer.

Japan remained at the top spot for player spending, with an estimated 74% share of revenue at $88.4 million. The US came in second at 13% of global spending, followed by Taiwan at 4%.

The Pokémon Company also announced that the app is now compatible with smartwatches including Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit.

This means users can track their sleep without leaving the app open on their phone, with sleep data syncing from their smartwatch instead.