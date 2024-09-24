Skip to main content

Pokémon Sleep surpasses $120m in revenue

Japan remains in top spot for player spending, having reached $88.4 million since launch

Image credit: The Pokémon Company
Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

Pokémon Sleep has made $120 million in revenue 14 months after its launch, according to data by AppMagic.

As reported by PocketGamer, the sleep-tracking app earned an additional $20 million in revenue since surpassing its $100 million milestone over the summer.

Japan remained at the top spot for player spending, with an estimated 74% share of revenue at $88.4 million. The US came in second at 13% of global spending, followed by Taiwan at 4%.

The Pokémon Company also announced that the app is now compatible with smartwatches including Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit.

This means users can track their sleep without leaving the app open on their phone, with sleep data syncing from their smartwatch instead.

Read this next

Sophie McEvoy avatar
Sophie McEvoy: Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
In this article

Pokémon Sleep

Android, iOS

Related topics
Sales The Pokémon Company International