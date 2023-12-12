Pokémon-themed amusement park to open in Tokyo

A Pokémon-themed park will be opening in Yomiuriland, an existing amusement park located in Tokyo, Japan.

The Pokémon Company partnered with Yomiuri Land Co. (the firm behind the amusement park) and publication The Yomiuri Shimbun to create a new company called PokéPark Kanto, according to The Japan News, the English-speaking branch of the Yomiuri Shimbun.

The new entity will be behind the new theme park, which was simply described as a place "where visitors can enjoy the Pokémon experience in a lush natural environment through various events."

No further details were shared about when the PokéPark might open.

Yomiuriland has been established in Inagi, part of Tokyo's metropolis, since 1964. It's part of the Kantō region of Japan, which inspired the setting of the first Pokémon games.