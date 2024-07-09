Pokémon Sleep earns $100m in first year revenue

Pokémon Sleep has earned $100 million in its first year, according to data from AppMagic.

As reported by PocketGamer, Japan was in the top spot for player spending with players having contributed an estimated $73 million since its July 17 launch last year.

US players contributed $15 million to the sleep-tracking app, followed by Taiwan at $4 million.

Pokémon Sleep has seen peaks of revenue during events, the highest during the 2023 holiday period where it earned $4 million over a week last December.

The app has gained 9.8 million overall downloads since launch, with Japan leading again at 44% followed by the US (17%) and Taiwan (7%).