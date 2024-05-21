PlayStation's London Studio shuts down after over 20 years

PlayStation's London Studio has officially closed its doors today.

The Sony subsidiary posted an official statement on social media, marking the end of its more than 20-year operations.

"For over twenty years London Studio has been home to some exceptionally talented and wonderful people in the games industry," said the studio.

"As we close the doors, and all go forward to new adventures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you, to all our past and present, players and colleagues who have supported us over the years. We've had one wild and wonderful journey."

Since its establishment, PlayStation's London Studio has developed games such as The Getaway, Gangs of London, and SingStar Ultimate Party. It has also worked on titles such as Horizon: Forbidden West.

Additionally it was one of Sony's most experimental teams as it worked on EyeToy, Wonderbook and then VR.

In 2022, GamesIndustry.biz spoke with co-studio head Stuart Whyte as the developer pivoted from VR to an untitled online co-op title.

The game maker's closure comes months after Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it would be laying off 900 staffers of its global workforce.