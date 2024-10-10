Sony apologises after banned Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number was playable for a year in Australia

Sony has apologised to Australian players after it permitted Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number to be playable on PlayStation consoles after it was denied classification back in 2015.

Despite controversially failing to secure Australian Classification Board due to themes of sexual violence, the game had been available on both PlayStation Plus Extra and via the Hotline Miami Collection for the last 12 months.

Press-Start reports that in an email to customers who had bought the game, Sony said: “We have become aware that the product Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number has not received a proper rating from the Australian Classification Board and have therefore taken steps to refund customers who have purchased the game.

"We have issued a refund of the total purchase price for the product back to your original payment method. This may take 30-60 days to appear on your bank statement. If your original payment source is unavailable, we will refund the purchase amount to your PlayStation Network wallet."

The company then apologised "for any inconvenience caused.”

Similarly, PlayStation also wrote to players who'd accessed the game via the PlayStation Plus library, informing them it had "taken steps" to remove the product from customer libraries.

Responding to our sister site Eurogamer's request for comment, publisher Devolver Digital shared a screenshot from the game wherein the text said: "Good times never last."