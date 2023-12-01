Phoenix Labs lays off 34 staff

Phoenix Labs this week had its second round of layoffs this year, as reported by a number of now-former employees on LinkedIn.

A studio representative confirmed the cuts for GamesIndustry.biz.

"After a rigorous review we made the decision to change the structure of our support teams, and we have made the tough decision to reduce our workforce by a total of 34 people, across our publishing, HR, IT, and shared services teams," the representative said.

"Our games teams were unaffected and our work continues across our titles at Phoenix Labs. Fae Farm's DLC and Dauntless updates are on track, and we have exciting unannounced projects in the works.

"We thank each of the affected team members who have helped to build Phoenix Labs into what it is today. Their impact will be missed and live on through everything the studio does moving forward."

The developer had a previous round of layoffs in May, cutting 9% of the company as part of a move "to determine our strongest path in terms of success and sustainability."

It's been an eventful year for the studio, which bought its independence back from parent company Garena in February and saw three co-founders depart during the year.

Yesterday the company announced the first major content update for Fae Farm, which launched in September.