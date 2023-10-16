If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pete Hines leaving Bethesda

Bethesda's head of publishing retires after a 24-year run with the company

Pete Hines on stage at Bethesda's E3 2018 show
Brendan Sinclair avatar
News by Brendan Sinclair Managing Editor
Published on

Pete Hines is leaving Bethesda after 24 years.

With last month's launch of the long-awaited Starfield finally in the rear-view mirror, Bethesda's head of publishing announced his departure on social media.

"I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life," Hines said.

"This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right."

Hines said he will continue being part of the Bethesda community and thanked the fans he had met during his time with the company.

Hines joined Bethesda in 1999, at a time when the company was primarily a PC game developer. One of his first major releases with the company was The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, the first title in the series to be released on a console.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Brendan Sinclair avatar

Brendan Sinclair

Managing Editor

Brendan joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2012. Based in Toronto, Ontario, he was previously senior news editor at GameSpot in the US.