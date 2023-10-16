Pete Hines leaving Bethesda

Pete Hines is leaving Bethesda after 24 years.

With last month's launch of the long-awaited Starfield finally in the rear-view mirror, Bethesda's head of publishing announced his departure on social media.

"I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life," Hines said.

"This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right."

Hines said he will continue being part of the Bethesda community and thanked the fans he had met during his time with the company.

Hines joined Bethesda in 1999, at a time when the company was primarily a PC game developer. One of his first major releases with the company was The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, the first title in the series to be released on a console.