Paradox Interactive delays Cities Skylines 2 console version for a third time

Paradox Interactive has once again delayed the console launch of its city builder, Cities Skylines 2.

While the console release was initially intended to accompany the sequel when it debuted on PC last October, the console release was delayed – firstly to "spring 2024", and then to October 2024, a full year after its PC release.

Now, Paradox has withdrawn a release window entirely, saying it has "not yet met the stability and performance targets" set for the console release.

"Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release. Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window," the team explained on the official forum.

"While we are making slow but steady progress, there are still unresolved issues impacting the game in ways that harm the player experience we want to deliver. We expect to receive a new RC, which will undergo a thorough review in August. This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed."

Paradox closed on stating that it was "committed to keeping [players] informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like."